Two separate shootings leave Memphis police searching for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were two separate shootings early Saturday morning where suspects left the scenes of the crimes. They are asking for anyone with more information to call CrimeStoppers.

Officers said they responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Josephine shortly after 1 a.m. after a suspect attempted to rob a man. That man was found and taken to critical condition, according to MPD.

The suspects left in a red sedan, according to MPD.

MPD said they responded to another shooting at 2:20 a.m. in the 700 block of East Waldorf. Officers said this shooting was deadly as one man was found and transported to Regional One in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

Three men left that crime scene on foot, according to MPD.

