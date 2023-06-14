Victim injured in shooting, carjacking in southeast Memphis

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said one person was critically injured after a shooting in southeast Memphis.

Early Wednesday morning about 3 a.m., MPD said officers responded to a shooting at a Marathon gas station in the 4100 block of Riverdale Rd., near E. Raines Rd. They found on person shot, and they were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Investigators don't yet know what led to the shooting, but said three suspects in a black Charger stole the victim's white Infiniti SUV.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.