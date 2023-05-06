West Memphis police searching for suspect of deadly shooting

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is encouraged to call West Memphis Police at (870) 735 1210.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Memphis Police Department said a man was shot on Saturday night in the 600 block of South Redding.

The man who was shot was transported to Regional One after police responded shortly after 10 p.m. The 20-year-old was found to have a single gunshot wound, according to West Memphis Police.

This man later died in the hospital, according to West Memphis Police.

