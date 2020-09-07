WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to be played without fans

Tournament officials announced Thursday no fans after extensive discussions with the PGA TOUR and local and state health officials.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be played July 30-August 2 without spectators at TPC Southwind out of an abundance of caution, tournament officials announced today after extensive discussions in recent months with the PGA TOUR and local and state health officials.

“The well-being of everyone involved with the event and our community remains our top priority this year, and while we had developed a robust health and safety plan that would include limited spectators, we ultimately felt it was best to host the event without spectators this year,” said Darrell Smith, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Executive Director. “These decisions are never easy, and we would like to thank the city of Memphis, Shelby County, FedEx and the TOUR for their collaboration. We are still very excited about showcasing the world’s best players and the City of Memphis to a global audience and continuing our mission of raising funds and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the event.”

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will continue to work with the PGA TOUR and local and state government agencies to ensure the health and safety of the players, caddies and essential personnel at this year’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

As one of four World Golf Championships events on golf’s calendar, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is once again expected to welcome a world-class field to Memphis and will be broadcast on Golf Channel and CBS to a global audience.

Original ticket purchasers for this year’s event will be refunded by their original method of purchase automatically. For more information on the refund policy and the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, please visit WGCFedEx.com.

The PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf began June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge after a 91-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and each of the TOUR’s return events have been conducted without spectators with that expected to continue through at least July.

Memphis has held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958, and 2020 will mark Memphis’ second year hosting a World Golf Championships event. Since 1970, Memphis’ PGA TOUR stop has raised more than $43 million for the tournament’s primary charity -- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital -- helping to ensure patients’ families never receive a bill and can focus solely on helping their child.