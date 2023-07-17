Two dead, two injured after shooting and car crash in Whitehaven, according to MPD

Memphis officers said they responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Scenic Pines Ct. near The Highland Meadows Apartments.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Monday, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said two men died and two others were injured after a shooting and car crash in Whitehaven.

At around 5:00 p.m., MPD said they responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Scenic Pines Ct. near The Highland Meadows Apartments and found a crashed Camry with three people inside.

Officers said one shooting victim was pronounced dead. Two others, one man who was also shot and a woman injured in the crash, were taken to Regional One Hospital and are in non-critical condition, MPD said.

Police said another shooting victim arrived at Methodist South in a private vehicle and was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates there was a disagreement between the two parties that led to the shooting, police said.

MPD said no charges have been filed. Officers have one man detained and are continuing to investigate the incident, according to MPD.

Memphis police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.