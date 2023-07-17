Woman arrested in Hickory Hill shooting that killed a boy

Memphis Police arrested Ashantia Dillard, 21, and charged her with first degree murder in a shooting at Wild Rye Lane in Hickory Hill.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old woman in a shooting that killed a boy in Hickory Hill and injured two others.

Ashantia Dillard, 21, was arrested Saturday and charged in a shooting that took place at the 3400 block of Wild Rye Lane. According to a police affidavit, video surveillance in the area showed Dillard approaching the victim near a pool. One of the victims who was injured in the shooting says Dillard pointed at the boy and accused him of assaulting one of her family members.

Video surveillance in the area showed nine people in an Infiniti sedan and Dodge Charger. Dillard and a man armed with an AR-style firearm got out. The man pointed the weapon at the boy and shot him, striking two other victims in the process.

Police later arrived on the scene. The first victim was sent to Regional One in critical condition, where he later died.

Two other victims were driven to Baptist East Hospital and St. Francis Hospital.

Police later located the Infiniti sedan and Dillard. According to the affidavit, Dillard confirmed with police she was the woman in the video pointing at the victim. Dillard was charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.