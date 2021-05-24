Woman arrested after crash critically injures adult and three children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a 19-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after an overnight crash critically injured another driver and three children.
19-year-old Chazity Taylor is charged with no drivers license, violation of financial law, and violation of vehicle registration.
Police said the crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday at Rangeline and Bethlehem north of James Road. Police said the preliminary investigation shows the driver who was taken to the hospital crashed into Taylor. The first driver and three children were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Taylor was taken to the hospital in non-critical.
Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.