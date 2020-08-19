x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Politics

City council overturns Mayor Strickland’s veto about residency requirements for police and firefighters

The seemingly never-ending saga about residency requirements for police and firefighters finally may be over

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland surprised some people Tuesday evening, as he vetoed a referendum relaxing police residency requirements back on the ballot.

However, his attempt to get police and firefighter residency requirements back on the ballot failed at city council tonight.

Mayor Strickland vetoed the residency ordinance and asked for council to support it, but council members voted --by a 7-6 count-- to override the veto. So, again, the referendum is staying off the ballot.

Related Articles