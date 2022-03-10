How you can check out the new voting machines for Shelby County elections

Events throughout October will give voters the chance to check out the new machines before the Nov. 8 election.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County voters will get a chance to check out the new voting machines before the November 8th election.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the Shelby County Election Commission is holding public events to let folks try out the new machines, so they will be ready when early voting begins on Oct. 19.

The first public event is set for Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Whitehaven Library at 4120 Millbranch Rd., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is in conjunction with the Democratic Party of Shelby County.

Several other events are being held throughout October. Find more information and a list of those events at https://www.electionsshelbytn.gov/try-it-test-it.