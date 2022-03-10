How you can check out the new voting machines for Shelby County elections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County voters will get a chance to check out the new voting machines before the November 8th election.
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the Shelby County Election Commission is holding public events to let folks try out the new machines, so they will be ready when early voting begins on Oct. 19.
The first public event is set for Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Whitehaven Library at 4120 Millbranch Rd., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is in conjunction with the Democratic Party of Shelby County.
Several other events are being held throughout October. Find more information and a list of those events at https://www.electionsshelbytn.gov/try-it-test-it.
“We want to give voters the chance to see, touch and get a feel for the new machines before they go vote on them the first time,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission, in a news release. “This is all part of our commitment to the voters of Shelby County to help them learn about the ease of operation of the new voting machines."
