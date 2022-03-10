x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

How you can check out the new voting machines for Shelby County elections

Events throughout October will give voters the chance to check out the new machines before the Nov. 8 election.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County voters will get a chance to check out the new voting machines before the November 8th election.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the Shelby County Election Commission is holding public events to let folks try out the new machines, so they will be ready when early voting begins on Oct. 19.

The first public event is set for Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Whitehaven Library at 4120 Millbranch Rd., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is in conjunction with the Democratic Party of Shelby County.

Several other events are being held throughout October. Find more information and a list of those events at https://www.electionsshelbytn.gov/try-it-test-it.

“We want to give voters the chance to see, touch and get a feel for the new machines before they go vote on them the first time,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission, in a news release. “This is all part of our commitment to the voters of Shelby County to help them learn about the ease of operation of the new voting machines."

RELATED: Tennesseans will soon vote to end slavery exception clause in state constitution

RELATED: There are 4 proposed amendments to the TN Constitution on the November ballot. Here's what voters need to know

RELATED: Bipartisan effort to update 1887 election law clears Senate hurdle

RELATED: Memphis Artists for Change push for people to get registered to vote

RELATED: Shelby Co. Voter Alliance sets goal to increase Hispanic voter participation

RELATED: No, gas prices don’t always go down before elections

RELATED: Recreational marijuana will be on Arkansas's November ballot

RELATED: Opinion | For any age group, voting equals power | Otis Sanford

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out