Everything you need to know about Tennessee's Midterm Elections | And why your vote matters

The results of this election will likely impact our day-to-day lives most. Here's what you need to know to go out and vote.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Election Day in Tennessee is Tuesday, and this year's midterm ballot might be one of the most impactful in a long time. This election is your chance to speak up, for your community, your family and yourself. This is your chance to be heard.

Election Day Reminders:

You must vote at your assigned polling precinct.

In Tennessee, you must show a photo ID. The photo ID can be used, even if expired.

Shelby County polling locations can be found by typing in your home address here.

The General Election ballot will have between three to five races, depending on where you live.

All ballots will have the race for Governor. This person will be the leader of our state. This leader is responsible for signing state bills into law and overseeing the state’s executive branch.

Front-runners in the race include incumbent and current Governor Bill Lee and Democratic challenger Dr. Jason Martin.

For the first time in recent history, Tennessee ballots will have four Tennessee Constitutional Amendments.

Today, the 1870 Constitution is still the fundamental charter for the State of Tennessee. In fact, the last time Tennessee’s constitution was amended was in 2014.

Several U.S. House and State House seats are up for grabs. The men and women elected will write or sponsor bills that could become law. Also, members of both houses have the power to impeach some leaders in office.