Medical marijuana moves 1 step closer in Mississippi

People would be able to buy about 3 ounces of marijuana a month. The Senate passed a version of the bill last week, allowing up to 3.5 ounces a month.
Credit: AP
Mississippi state Rep. Lee Yancey discusses a bill that would create a medical marijuana program in the state, after the House Drug Policy Committee advanced the bill Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi is moving closer to joining most other states in allowing people to use marijuana to relieve medical conditions. 

The Mississippi House passed a bill Wednesday to create a medical marijuana program in the state. 

People would be able to buy about 3 ounces of marijuana a month. The Senate passed a version of the bill last week, allowing up to 3.5 ounces a month. 

The Senate could either accept the House plan or seek final negotiations. In November 2020, a wide margin of Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative. 

The state Supreme Court later ruled the initiative was not properly on the ballot.

