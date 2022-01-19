Medical marijuana moves 1 step closer in Mississippi

People would be able to buy about 3 ounces of marijuana a month. The Senate passed a version of the bill last week, allowing up to 3.5 ounces a month.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi is moving closer to joining most other states in allowing people to use marijuana to relieve medical conditions.

The Mississippi House passed a bill Wednesday to create a medical marijuana program in the state.

People would be able to buy about 3 ounces of marijuana a month. The Senate passed a version of the bill last week, allowing up to 3.5 ounces a month.

The Senate could either accept the House plan or seek final negotiations. In November 2020, a wide margin of Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative.