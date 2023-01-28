Memphis lawmakers push for answers, change after Tyre Nichols body cam release

Tennessee state representatives from Memphis spoke with the media Saturday about police reform, accountability, in wake of Nichols' death.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The release of Memphis Police body camera video is giving more insight into what happened the night of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop, but Tennessee state lawmakers say they have more questions than answers.

Gathering at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees building on Beale Street, Tennessee State Rep. Joe Towns Jr. and Rep. G.A. Hardaway, alongside Rep. John Ray Clemmons, pushed for more information about the arrest that ultimately left Tyre Nichols dead.

"Never should a traffic stop cause you to put on a wooden overcoat - a coffin - at some point," Towns, (D) - Memphis, said. "Never should that happen."

A looming question the lawmakers are still seeking to find is how the now-disbanded SCORPION unit operated.

"We haven't heard about the chain of command," Hardaway, (D) - Memphis, said. "How far up did it go? We don't know."

While questions remain, the group said they plan on finding solutions for police reform, including introducing legislation.

"We want to make sure that when you're hired, that you've had a psychological evaluation," Hardaway said. "That you are suited for this job and this job is suited to you."

Legislators said they plan on having proposed laws in as early as next week. While that process could take time, Hardaway and Towns are pushing for local change.

"We're going to revisit the policies of the department," Hardaway said. "We're going to sit down with our city councilmen, and we're going to sit down with our county commissioners."

That's something Memphis City Council Members are already discussing. In a statement, Councilman JB Smiley Jr. said, "The officer who tased Tyre Nichols and who compelled the other officers to stomp him must be fired. We must put an end to the culture that allows excessive force and assumes it is commonplace.”