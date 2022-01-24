Mississippi governor signs bill for congressional remap

The NAACP or other opponents could still ask a federal court to consider whether the new districts dilute the influence of Black voters.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that redraws the boundaries of the state’s four congressional districts to account for changes in population.

His spokeswoman says the Republican governor signed it Monday. The NAACP or other opponents could still ask a federal court to consider whether the new districts dilute the influence of Black voters.