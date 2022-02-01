x
Mississippi governor noncommittal on medical marijuana bill

The bill is expected to become law regardless of what he does because the Republican-led House and Senate passed it by veto-proof majorities.
Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address before a joint session of the Legislature on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he has not decided whether he will sign a bill to legalize marijuana for people with debilitating illnesses such as cancer, AIDS and sickle cell disease. 

The Republican spoke to reporters Tuesday at the Capitol. Reeves has a Wednesday deadline. He could sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. 

The bill is expected to become law regardless of what he does because the Republican-led House and Senate passed it by veto-proof majorities.

 Mississippi would join a majority of states in allowing medical marijuana.

