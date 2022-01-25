x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Mississippi lawmakers close to final vote on medical marijuana bill

Votes in the House and Senate are expected Wednesday. That would send the bill to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.
Credit: AP
Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, holds a tube containing a cigarette and a rolled hemp cigarette to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The body passed the act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi lawmakers are poised to take final votes on creating a medical marijuana program for people with debilitating medical conditions. 

Votes in the House and Senate are expected Wednesday. That would send the bill to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.

He has not said what he would do. Reeves could sign or veto the bill or let it become law without his signature. 

Negotiators said Tuesday that they will tweak the bill to give local officials a say in whether to allow cannabis businesses in areas zoned for commercial activity. 

The Mississippi Municipal League made that request.

RELATED: Medical marijuana moves 1 step closer in Mississippi

Related Articles

In Other News

Mississippi governor signs bill for congressional remap