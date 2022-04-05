Shelby County Primary Election final results in

Office holders Lee Harris and Amy Weirich maintained their positions in the primary elections, and they will meet their opposing candidates at the polls in August.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Results from the 2022 local primary elections were released late Tuesday night, May 3, revealing the Republican and Democratic candidates who will face off for Shelby County District Attorney, Mayor and other positions in the Shelby County general elections on August 4.

In a tight race, Steve Mulroy beat out Janika White and Linda Harris. he will represent the Democratic party in the race for Shelby County DA against Republican candidate Amy Weirich. Weirich, the current DA, ran unopposed.

Lee Harris, the current Shelby County Mayor, beat Ken Moody by a long shot, receiving 70% of the Democratic votes. Mayor Harris will face Republican candidate Worth Morgan in August.

Several other races for open positions were close wins in the primary elections, but voter turnout was said to be less than 12% on election day.

Low voter turnout was expected being that Republicans only participated in one additional race, seeking a Republican seat for Shelby County Commission.

Instead of filling the primaries with candidates, Republicans are focusing much of their attention on backing District Attorney Weirich.