Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton requests special session to address mask mandates in schools

In the letter, Sexton said lawmakers needed to “protect all Tennesseans from misdirected mandates designed to limit their ability to make their own decisions.”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton has sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee requesting a special session after a number of new mask mandates were implemented in Tennessee schools.

Sexton promised to call for the special session if school districts in the state mandated masks in the classroom. In the letter, Sexton said the session would address “misdirected and mandated responses to COVID-19 by local entities and officials.”

More than 70 lawmakers also signed the letter. You can read it in full HERE.

Shelby County Schools has continued their own mask mandate despite the speaker’s comments.

Monday, Governor Bill Lee said he was still undecided, but a special session is not out of the question.