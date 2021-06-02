Desoto County deputy seriously injured after being hit by car while helping to change tire

The deputy suffered injuries to both legs and was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — A Desoto County Deputy was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Friday night after being struck by a car.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. as the deputy was helping another driver change a tire in the eastbound lane of I-269, just east of the Laughter Road exit.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department said there was debris in the roadway that led to the deputy helping to change the tire for another driver.

