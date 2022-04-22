Gov. Reeves signs bill banning COVID vaccine mandates, passports in Mississippi

Reeves signed House Bill 1509 into law Friday.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill banning public institutions and agencies from discriminating against people based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve encouraged Mississippians to consult with their doctor, study the facts, and decide what’s best for them and their families,” Reeves said in a press release. “I’ve made clear that government shouldn’t be in the business of forcing Americans to choose between the COVID-19 vaccine and putting food on their tables, sending their kids to school, or visiting a small business. I’m proud to sign this legislation which protects Mississippians’ medical and religious freedoms.”

The legislative ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates extends to state agencies, public officials, state institutions of higher learning, public community or junior colleges, county, municipalities, and other political subdivisions.

House Bill 1509 stops those entities from barring people from employment or discriminating against them in terms of compensation and other benefits, Reeves' office said.

The law also makes it illegal to require children to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending a school, kindergarten or similar type of facility intended for the instruction of children, whether public or private.

Additionally, House Bill 1509 ensures that employees who have a sincerely held religious objection to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to receive one.

"While some states have required vaccination passports which limit the ability of Americans to participate in daily life as a full member of society, this legislation ensures that will never happen in Mississippi," the release said.