Alcohol delivered to your home? Mississippi lawmakers are considering it

JACKSON, Miss — A bill being considered in the Mississippi Legislature would allow for home delivery of beer, wine and hard liquor.

Deliveries would only be allowed to people 21 or older, and in parts of the state where alcohol sales are legal. Delivery drivers also would have to be at least 21.

The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday passed Senate Bill 2804, sending it to the full Senate for more debate.