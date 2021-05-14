Mississippi Supreme Court tosses out voter-backed marijuana initiative

In their ruling Friday, justices also said the state's initiative process is outdated.

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Supreme Court overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November.

Initiative 65 required the state Health Department to create a medical marijuana program by midyear. The department has been working on that.

Legal arguments were more about the initiative process than medical marijuana.

A lawsuit by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler argued Mississippi's initiative process is outdated, so Initiative 65 should not have been on the ballot.