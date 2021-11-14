TBI: Jackson, Tennessee, officer shot & killed combative man in hospital emergency room

The TBI said there was a “physical altercation” Saturday night and the officer fired a shot that struck 42-year-old Marcus Mann.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a police officer inside a hospital emergency room in Jackson.

The TBI said it happened Saturday night at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital as security officers were dealing with a combative man in the ER. The TBI said a Jackson police officer was also in the emergency room and intervened.

It said a “physical altercation” ensued and the officer fired a shot that struck 42-year-old Marcus Mann. They said life-saving measures were immediately performed, but Mann died from his injuries.

The TBI said it is working to determine what led up to the shooting, and that information will be shared with the District Attorney General.

The hospital said it's cooperating with investigators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.