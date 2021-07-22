Black caucus members celebrating "small victory" of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust removal from Tennessee capitol

The bust of the Confederate general and KKK founder has been in the state capitol since 1978

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lawmakers who are members of the Black caucus describe Thursday's removal of the Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan founder's bust in the Tennessee capitol as a "small victory."

Rep. Antonio Parkinson, (D) Memphis, wants people to know the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust was put in the most prominent place it could be at the capitol.

"That floor of the Tennessee State Capitol, in particular, is the most powerful piece of real estate in the entire state," Parkinson said. "That’s where the rules are made."

Rep. London Lamar, (D) Memphis, said it was an insult to all Tennesseans to put a slave trader on a pedestal.

"I definitely can’t promise you this equals any policy change for anybody," Lamar said. "The people who died fighting for racial injustice at least they were honored today and know that their life meant something."

Some critics of the bust's removal, like Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, said it's "erasing history."

"It is much more productive to learn from our past and not repeat the imperfections of the past," Sexton said. "Any attempt to erase the past only aligns society with the teaching of communism, which believes the present dominates the past."

The left will move on to the next figure or monument and demand that we again kneel at the altar of political correctness. While the governor and the constitutional officers did not stand with me today, I hope they will next time. Because more fights are coming. — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) July 22, 2021

Parkinson said it's very simple that we need to learn the whole truth about Tennessee's history.

"You want people to know the truth so you don’t repeat the lies or the mistakes of previous years," Parkinson said.

Nobody believes removing a bust will somehow end racism in Tennessee.