Deputy fatally shoots man during altercation in East Tennessee

The shooting happened early Monday morning in Hamilton County.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Authorities say a Tennessee deputy making a traffic stop has fatally shot a person during an altercation. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the deputy made the stop around 2 a.m. in the Sale Creek area. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the driver fled on foot after being pulled over and then got into an altercation with a deputy. The agency said it was still investigating what caused the situation to escalate into a shooting. 

Hays was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.
