Deputy fatally shoots man during altercation in East Tennessee

The shooting happened early Monday morning in Hamilton County.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Authorities say a Tennessee deputy making a traffic stop has fatally shot a person during an altercation.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the deputy made the stop around 2 a.m. in the Sale Creek area.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the driver fled on foot after being pulled over and then got into an altercation with a deputy. The agency said it was still investigating what caused the situation to escalate into a shooting.
Hays was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.
At the request of 11th District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting early this morning in Hamilton County. Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 2:00 AM in the 16000 block of Crestview Drive, where a brief pursuit ended following an attempted traffic stop...
HCSO Involved in Deputy Involved Shooting Hamilton County, TN - On... May 18, 2020 at approximately 2 a.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop at Crestview Drive in Sale Creek. During the traffic stop the suspect and deputy entered into an altercation.