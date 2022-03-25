Missing 1-year-old Tennessee child found safe, father at large

The baby's non-custodial father faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault in connection to Aziah's disappearance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Missing 1-year-old Aziah Lumpkin was found safe Friday night in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

Lumpkin's non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., is still at large.

If you see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Franklin police at 615-550-6840.

A father is wanted in connection to a missing 1-year-old Tennessee child.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Aziah Lumpkin has been missing since February 27. The Franklin Police Department asked for the TBI's help on Friday.

The baby is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The baby's non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault in connection to Aziah's disappearance.

He's 29, 6'1" and about 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

There is no known direction of travel, but the TBI said ongoing investigative work indicates Sharles may be in the Nashville area.

If you see him or the baby, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Franklin police at 615-550-6840.