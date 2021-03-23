Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announces faith-based foster care, adoption push

A new initiative in Tennessee aims to partner the faith-based community and the state to help find foster care and adoptive parents for children.

At a news conference Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced the TN Fosters Hope push that teams up the Tennessee Department of Children's Services with private organizations Tennessee Kids Belong and Show Hope.