Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee releases priorities for special session on public safety set for Aug. 21

Tuesday, Lee issued the proclamation and priorities for the special session of the state’s General Assembly.

Lee issued the special session proclamation and priorities for the session Tuesday. According to a release from the Governor’s office, Lee said the priorities for the special session will “keep Tennessee communities safe, support law enforcement and address mental health, all while preserving constitutional rights.”

The special session will discuss reports to the TBI, mental health coverage and reform, DNA collections during arrests, gun safety and storage and human trafficking.

Here is the list provided by the Governor’s Office:

Codification of EO 100 (Executive Order) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Report Implementation: Requires reporting of accurate, complete and timely records from court clerks to the TBI within 72-hours and requires electronic submissions of dispositions and expungements to the TBI

(Executive Order) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Report Implementation: Requires reporting of accurate, complete and timely records from court clerks to the TBI within 72-hours and requires electronic submissions of dispositions and expungements to the TBI TennCare Mental Health Coverage Waiver: Directs TennCare to seek a waiver from the federal government to allow federal matching funds for Medicaid to cover services for mental illness and substance use disorders at institutions of mental diseases

Addressing Mental Health Workforce Challenges: Budget initiatives that prioritize opportunities to grow and retain mental health professionals in the state

Reforms for Mental Health: Expands access to mental health treatment by eliminating certain collaborative practice requirements for Advanced Registered Practice Nurses with psychiatric training

Strengthening the Identification of Individuals Arrested for Felonies: Provides for the collection of DNA at the time of an arrest for all felonies

Human Trafficking Report: Resolution directing TBI to report on the state of human trafficking in Tennessee

Promoting Safe Storage: Eliminates taxes on firearm safes and safety devices, provides free gun locks, expands safe storage training in state-approved safety courses, and creates a public service announcement to promote safe storage

“In the months leading up to the public safety special session, we have listened to Tennesseans and worked with members of the General Assembly to identify thoughtful, practical measures to strengthen public safety across our state, including steps to support law enforcement, address mental health, prevent violent crime and stop human trafficking,” said Gov. Lee in a news release.

Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari of Memphis, issued a statement on what she called the “narrow” proclamation, saying it will prevent most gun safety reforms from being debated.

“Whether you’re at church, school or grocery shopping, we all deserve the freedom to live without fear of gun violence. But after a decade of Republicans eliminating common sense gun laws, shootings are now the leading cause of death for children in our state. No family and no community are immune.

“A promise to do something to stop future shootings was made to Covenant parents, but sadly this proclamation eliminates many paths forward. While the narrow focus of this special session is frustrating, it will not stop Senate Democrats from fighting for reforms that directly address the epidemic of gun violence in our communities.

“We promised to put forward legislation that could prevent the next shooting before it happens — and that’s a promise we’re going to keep.”

House Minority Leader Karen Camper of Memphis said she admits her "disappointment" in the exact scope of Gov. Lee's proclamation.

"I know that he was under tremendous pressure from his own party to call off the special session, but I was hoping for a serious discussion about gun reform in Tennessee," she said. "We are losing too many lives to gun violence and it’s time to come to the table and have a real dialogue on how to bring this situation under control."

Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons of Nashville released the following statement on the proclamation:

“For such a broad call, this proclamation somehow manages to miss the target. Gov. Lee has again wilted in the face of the legislative supermajority. The winners here are special interests and extremist legislators holding our state hostage. The clear losers are Tennessee families and school children. The ire of Tennessee families who want and deserve substantive action and policies to better protect our children and neighborhoods from the looming threat of gun violence should be squarely aimed at the GOP supermajority and its leadership in both houses. They have utterly failed our families. Our children deserve better.