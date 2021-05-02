Opinion | Memphis has a lot on its plate and there's a study to prove it | Richard Ransom

Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about how a study has found that Memphis is the most stressed-out city in America.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In tonight’s Ransom Note: stressed out.

Off the heels of one of the most stressful years in recent memory, a retail group we assume paid big dollars to analyze lots of census and polling data concluded Memphis is the most stressed-out city in America.

Here are the top five after us: there is Miami, then Detroit, Cleveland, and Philly.

The looked at things like population reporting poor mental and physical health, people without health insurance, poverty rates, and even how much of the population gets less than 7 hours of sleep.

The conclusion? All these factors build on themselves:

If you’re struggling to make rent or put food on the table

If you’re worried about you r safety

If you don’t have access to the best health care

Maybe dealing with chronic health challenges

Throw a pandemic into the mix and all the adjustments that’s required like virtual learning and working at home. You can see how it might take a toll.

If that weren’t enough, that same pandemic is forcing us to give up what we enjoy to relieve our stress: concerts, a night at a restaurant, an exercise class, and of course many churches are still virtual.

You know, I’ll just tell it like it is. This new normal sucks.

So, check on your friends and neighbors. If you can give back or volunteer in some way, do it.

Memphians have a lot to handle right now.