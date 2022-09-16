City of Memphis proclaims Sept. 16 as 'Memphis Tigers Football Day'

The proclamation refers to the Tigers as a highly successful football team that represents Memphis locally, regionally and nationally.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Memphis Tigers Football Day" is now how city officials will refer to Sept. 16 after Mayor Jim Strickland has signed an official proclamation honoring the start of the Tiger Football season.

The proclamation refers to the Tigers as a highly successful football team that represents Memphis locally, regionally and nationally. It also describes current head coach Ryan Silverfield as "an influential leader and developer of student-athletes and embodies the spirit of the city of Memphis."

As University of Memphis Athletics celebrate "901 Week" leading up to the first home game of the season, the proclamation makes a point to reference how community service, local children, business leaders, UofM students and the community as a whole is highlighted each day of this week.

Recognizing the University of Memphis Tiger football program's importance on Memphis and surrounding areas, the proclamation concludes with the mayor's signature affixing the seal of the City of Memphis on Sept. 16.

Tiger-themed activities leading up to the team's "901 Game" Saturday, Sept. 17, where the Tigers play their first home game in Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Tigers played an American Athletic Conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 11. Seth Henigan threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns and Memphis led all the way in a 37-13 win.

The Tigers (1-1, 1-0) entered not having won a conference opener since beating Navy 35-23 in 2019.

Henigan completed passes to eight different receivers, and half his 24 completions went to Javon Ivory and Gabriel Rogers. Ivory had seven catches for 89 yards and Rogers caught five for 95.