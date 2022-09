Predicting Memphis football's record for the 2022 season

With the clock ticking to the season opener, ABC24's Avery Braxton, Clayton Collier, and Erin Wilson predict the Tigers' wins and losses.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis football's 2022 season will kick off Saturday night in Starkville against Mississippi State in what should be an eventful matchup.

Fans are craving a winning season, but will they get it?

ABC24's Avery Braxton, Clayton Collier, and Erin Wilson predict the Tigers' wins and losses for the 2022 season.

Mississippi State (Sept. 3, road)

Avery: Loss

Clayton: Loss

Erin: Loss

Navy (Sept. 10, road)

Avery: Win

Clayton: Win

Erin: Win

Arkansas State (Sept. 17, home)

Avery: Win

Clayton: Win

Erin: Win

North Texas (Sept. 24, home)

Avery: Win

Clayton: Win

Erin: Win

Temple (Oct. 1, home)

Avery: Win

Clayton: Win

Erin: Win

Houston (Oct. 7, home)

Avery: Loss

Clayton: Loss

Erin: Loss

East Carolina (Oct. 15, road)

Avery: Loss

Clayton: Win

Erin: Loss

Tulane (Oct. 22, road)

Avery: Win

Clayton: Loss

Erin: Win

UCF (Nov. 5, home)

Avery: Loss

Clayton: Win

Erin: Win

Tulsa (Nov. 10, home)

Avery: Win

Clayton: Win

Erin: Win

North Alabama (Nov. 19, home)

Avery: Win

Clayton: Win

Erin: Win

SMU (Nov. 26, road)

Avery: Win

Clayton: Loss

Erin: Loss

Final record:

Avery: 8-4

Clayton: 8-4