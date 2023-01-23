DeAndre Williams named AAC 'Player of the Week'

The fifth year senior averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds in two AAC wins.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeAndre Williams was named American Athletic Conference player of the week after strong performances in two wins for the Memphis Tigers (15-5, 5-2). It was the first time he received the award in his career.

Williams averaged 27.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in the two wins. Memphis beat Wichita State on Thursday, 88-78. Williams delivered the best game of his Tiger career.

He scored a season high 29 points and a career best 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Williams followed that up with a 26 point, eight rebound performance in the 75-68 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Memphis returns to FedEx Forum on Thursday against SMU.