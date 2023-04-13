NLE Choppa, Red Panda among performers slated for Grizzlies first round playoff games

In addition, the national anthem will be performed by The Stax Music Academy's Street Corner Harmonies for Game 1 and Alexis Cole on Game 2.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Acrobat Red Panda and rapper NLE Choppa are set to be the halftime entertainment for the Memphis Grizzlies games for April 16 and April 19 respectively, according to the team's promotional schedule.

In addition, the national anthem will be performed by The Stax Music Academy's Street Corner Harmonies on Game 1 and Alexis Cole on Game 2.

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra will be collaborating with NLE Choppa during his performance at Game 2.

Other performers include The Grizz Girls (outfitted by Varsity Spirit) Grannies and Grandpas, Grizzline (presented by AutoZone), Blue Bunch (presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee) and the Kings of the Court throughout Games 1 and 2.

The Memphis Grizzlies House Band will return for in-game music entertainment and fan favorite DJs Mic Tee and Garry Goin will be as well.

There's also a playoff plaza party on Friday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Big River Steel Plaza. The party is said to feature "final playoff swag pick-up" as well as food trucks by Collins Lemonade, The Genre, Frozen Spoon and Mem Pops.

Additionally, there is said to be playoff giveaways including sunglasses, koozies and posters as well as live mural painting by Toonky. Live music by Corey Lou & Da Village is said to be provided.

Fans in attendance at this plaza party can purchase tickets at the FedEx Forum Box Office or through Ticketmaster at grizzlies.com/tickets.

Grizzlies growl towels are said to be presented by Orion and Mid-South Ford Dealers for Game 1 and FedEx for Game 2.

Official watch parties are also scheduled for when the team is on the road against the Lakers. The Downtown Memphis Commission and the Memphis River Parks Partnership are partnering with the team for Games 3 and 4.

Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24 at Fourth Bluff Park are the dates site for these parties. Performances by the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and more are said to be a part of these parties.

From noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays the Grizz Den will also be open starting on April 23, throughout the playoff run for the team.