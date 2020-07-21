Here's a look at which pro golfers are coming to Memphis for the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

These are the names of those coming to Memphis so far.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The top eight golfers in the world will be at TPC Southwind next week, with No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Justin Thomas committing to the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Tuesday. World No.1 Jon Rahm announced his commitment Sunday.

Joining the trio are World No. 4 Dustin Johnson, No. 5 Webb Simpson, No. 6 Brooks Koepka, No. 7 Bryson DeChambeau and No. 8 Patrick Reed among the committed. Overall 9 of the top 11, and 11 of the top 13 are committed to play in Memphis.

Here are the names of those coming to Memphis so far:

Jon Rahm

A three-shot victory at the Memorial Tournament catapulted Rahm to his first career No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Rankings. Last year in Memphis, Rahm raised $23,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital after pledging $1,000 per birdie and $5,000 per eagle on his way to a seventh-place finish.

Rory McIlroy

The No. 2 golfer in the world returns to Memphis where he finished tied for fourth at last year's tournament. McIlroy made for an exciting Sunday in Memphis' first WGC last year, entering as the 54-hole leader and matched with 2019 champion Brooks Koepka in the final pairing. McIlroy will be seeking his fourth career World Golf Championship.

Justin Thomas

The World No. 3 golfer leads the current FedExCup standings with two wins and six additional top-10s this season. Thomas, who raised $17,000 for the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in 2019 after pledging $1,000 per birdie and $5,000 per eagle, returns to Memphis for the second consecutive year. The 12-time PGA TOUR winner previously won the 2018 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational when it was hosted at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Dustin Johnson

Ranked No. 4 in the world, Dustin Johnson won the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 2012 and 2018, the latter made possible by a 171 -yard eagle on the 18th hole to walk-off with the victory. Johnson has won 6-career WGC events, second all-time only to Tiger Woods (18).

Webb Simpson

No. 5 Simpson was last year's runner-up at TPC Southwind and has won two tournaments this year, including the RBC Heritage.

Brooks Koepka

The World No. 6 golfer returns to Memphis looking to defend his 2019 WGC-FESJI title. This will be Koepka's sixth career trip to Memphis.

Bryson DeChambeau

The No. 7 ranked golfer in the world claimed his sixth career PGA Tour victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic July 5. This will be his fourth trip to Memphis.

Patrick Reed

No. 8 Reed is the owner of two World Golf Championships titles, including the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship, the lone WGC event so far this year. En route to a 12th place finish at last year's WGC-FESJI, Reed donated $7,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital after pledging $500 per birdie. Reed's first career PGA TOUR start came at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 2011.

Xander Schauffele

No. 11 in the Official World Golf Rankings, Schauffele owns one prior WGC victory (2018 WGC-HSBC Champions) and nearly added another at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions where he fell in a playoff to McIlroy. The four-time PGA TOUR winner has two runner-up finishes this season and is No. 12 in the FedExCup standings.