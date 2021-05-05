Grizzlies go paw-to-paw with Timberwolves, claw their way to important win on the road

Memphis beats Minnesota to stay in the thick of playoff contention.

MINNEAPOLIS — In a back-and-forth battle, the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves fought paw-to-paw in Minneapolis Wednesday night, with the visitors clawing their way to an important win 139-135.

Ja Morant went off for 37 points and 10 assists, with Kyle Anderson adding 20 points. Brandon Clarke and Desmond Bane contributed 12 and 22 respectively off the bench. Anthony Edwards erupted for 42 points for the Timberwolves.

This was the third time this season the Grizzlies and Timberwolves played. The Grizzlies won 120-108 in the last matchup April 2. For that game, Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 19 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 30 points.

With Wednesday’s win, the Grizzlies improved to 33-32 on the season. The Grizzlies’ next game is Thursday on the road against the Detroit Pistons.