Ja Morant's huge Monday night performance breaks NBA social media records

The league said content featuring Morant generated more than 80 million views across the NBA’s social media assets.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant’s ‘Ja-dropping’ performance Monday is breaking social media records for the NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies star went viral with his dynamic night and set franchise records for points and the first Grizzly to score 50 points – actually hitting 52 for the night.

Those numbers helped the Grizzlies blow past the San Antonio Spurs with a 118-105 win.

Morant is averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Grizzlies.

Wednesday, the NBA said the social media numbers for Ja Morant are record-breaking as well.

The buzzer-beater alley-oop at the end of the first half is the NBA’s most viewed Instagram video ever – with 42.1 million views.

Ja Morant is a GLITCH!



Ja beats the half time buzzer with an insane shot on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/lE1M48K9ke — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2022

This season, Morant has led to 385 million views on NBA social media, which the league said is the third-most views of any player.

📈 @JaMorant content from the Spurs-Grizzlies game on Monday generated record-breaking social media numbers.



The Grizzlies take on the Boston Celtics tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET on @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/8t61hcOGtG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 2, 2022