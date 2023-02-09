Grizzlies acquire Luke Kennard from Clippers in three-team trade | NBA trades

A proven three-point shooter, Kennard's 44.7% three-point percentage ranks fifth in the NBA this season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have acquired Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard in a three-team trade with Los Angeles and Houston, according to multiple reports.

The Grizzlies are sending Danny Green to the Rockets and three second-round picks to the Clippers in the deal.

Kennard is one of the league's premiere spot-up three-point shooters, hitting 42.7% from deep in his career. Kennard is shooting 44.7% from three-point range this season, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

In acquiring Kennard, the Grizzlies become the only team in the NBA with two players in the Top 10 in three-point percentage this season. Desmond Bane ranks sixth with 43.5%.

In addition to Green, Houston receives John Wall and the rights to swap the Bucks’ 2023 first-round pick with Clippers. The Rockets reportedly plan to waive Wall.