Donate to the Tiger Toy Drive, and you could get free admission to upcoming basketball games

The City of Memphis and University of Memphis Tigers are hosting their annual Tiger Toy Drive for children in need this holiday season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis and University of Memphis Tigers are hosting their annual Tiger Toy Drive for children in need this holiday season.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Memphis Tigers Women’s basketball game on December 4, 2021, and you’ll get free admission to the game.

And you can bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Tigers Men’s basketball games on December 10th or December 14th and get up to two free admissions for the game on December 21st.

For more information or to find tickets for upcoming Tigers games, CLICK HERE.