Where to park when headed to football games at the Liberty Bowl

The City of Memphis released information on parking for football games this season at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in midtown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With football season almost here, many folks will be headed to the Liberty Bowl to catch a game, including Memphis Tigers home games.

So where can you park?

Cash lots have changed due to construction of Liberty Park on the old fairgrounds. Off-site, cash-only parking lots will be located at the Coca-Cola plant at 499 S. Hollywood, Tobey Park at 2599 Avery, and the City of Memphis Surplus Lots at 2570 Avery.

The city will also offer a shuttle service from the University of Memphis campus. You can park and get round-trip shuttle service to and from the stadium for $5 per person. Parking for the shuttle service is located at the University’s Central Avenue lot at 3854 Central Ave. or the Southern Avenue lot at 597 Goodman Street. Shuttles begin four hours before kickoff and run continuously until one hour after the game ends.

Tigers fans with season parking passes will park in the lots in which they purchased passes for the entire season. Those season lots allow for tailgating, and the passes will be shipped before the first game through FedEx. The times when the lots will be opened will be announced before each game.