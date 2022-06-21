x
A message of LOVE and positivity

Steve Brown created this sign after a hate message was left on his door.
Credit: Meka Wilson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After receiving a letter on his door that expressed hate and racism, a resident, Steve Brown, of the Laurelwood community created this sculpture. 

He welcomes his neighbors to stop by and sign their own messages of love and positivity. 

"I didn't mean for it to get attention on me, it was more for the people in the neighborhood, something they could do, to show that we're not about what was in that message," said Brown.

If you'd like to see this sign, it is located on South Grove Park Road. 

