Science

Exhibit at Crosstown Concourse pairs art with science

This exhibit is presented by Crosstown Arts and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in collaboration with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art of Science is an exhibit at Crosstown Concourse that explores the science that medical researches work with everyday to save lives. 

This exhibit is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, LeBonheur Children's Hospital, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. 

Local artists paired with medical research scientists and clinicians. These thirty artists created a piece of art inspired by the medical research of these scientists, and they are presented side by side in the exhibit. 

Credit: Meka Wilson
Art of Science gallery ends this Sunday, October 23rd. Current gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

