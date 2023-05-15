Child killed in crash that injured at least four others on Knight Arnold

MPD said the crash happened about 8:10 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at the intersection of Knight Arnold and Castleman St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a child has died after a three-car crash Monday morning in southeast Memphis.

MPD said the crash happened about 8:10 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at the intersection of Knight Arnold and Castleman St. Investigators have not said what led to the crash.

Investigators said two children were taken to critical to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, where one of them died from their injuries. MPD said another was taken to Baptist Peds in non-critical, one non-critical to Regional One Hospital, and one went to Baptist in non-critical.

MPD has not released the ages of the victims involved in the crash.

MPD officers shut down the intersection as they investigated. The route is back open as of 1:45 p.m. Monday.