Hazmat called to clean up fuel spill after tractor trailer crash along I-55 in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police said Hazmat was on the scene Thursday afternoon after a tractor trailer ran off the road along I-55.

It happened about 3 p.m. along I-55 near Horn Lake Creek. Police said the guardrail on the bridge was struck, and the truck ran off the road. They said it is now leaking diesel fuel.

Hazmat was called in to clean up the spill.

One southbound lane of I-55 was blocked due to the crash. About 4:30 p.m., Southaven Police shut down the southbound lanes between Goodman Road and Church Road to move the tractor trailer. Drivers should avoid the area if they can.