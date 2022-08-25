Be prepared for possible delays along I-55 for the next few weeks

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews will be performing major work involving lane closures and shifts along Interstate 55.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers, be prepared for delays if you are headed along I-55 and Crump Blvd. in Memphis over the next few weeks.

Starting Monday, August 29, 2022, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., crews will be paving along I-55, causing the following closures:

Outside lane of I-55 NB prior to the I-55 NB ramp

Riverside Drive to I-55 NB ramp

Crump Boulevard to I-55 SB ramp

Metal Museum Drive entrance and exit ramps

*August 30-September 1 are back-up dates.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, starting at 8 p.m., crews will adjust traffic and close the I-55 northbound inside lane from Trigg Avenue to the I-55 northbound ramp. Two lanes will remain open.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 crews will begin construction for crossovers. The following closures will be in place for about four weeks.

I-55 NB inside lane will remain closed from Trigg Avenue to the I-55 NB ramp (two lanes open)

I-55 SB inside lane will be closed from the I-55 SB ramp to McLemore Avenue (one lane open)

Riverside Drive SB will be closed (ramp to I-55 NB open)

Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will be closed

A detour will be posted for all closures. And the work is weather permitting.