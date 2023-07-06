Two bridge closures on the Mississippi river reignites calls to build a third bridge between Tennessee and Arkansas

MPD was alert to the first incident on I-40 around 9:45 a.m., and a second on I-55 came in around noon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi River mess has renewed the calls to build a new bridge into Memphis. Two bridges crossing the Mississippi in Memphis were shut down over the course of the day, leaving hundreds stranded in their car.

Just after 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Memphis Police were told by TDOT there was someone walking underneath the bridge coming into Memphis on I-40. Traffic came to a standstill while both organizations brought out crews to search for the person.

No one was ever found, and the bridge reopened around 1:00 p.m., a welcome relief for those stuck on the road.

“My GPS was funny because we kept laughing because one minute it said 11 minute delay, then it was a five minute delay, and then it said the road was closed all together,” said Brianna Livingston, “The museum is kind of a wash for today but we’re down here at the river, we’re going to check that out for a little bit, and then we’re going to try for the museum again for tomorrow.”

During the delays on I-40, crews also responded to another situation on I-55. Reports came in of a deadly car wreck on the Arkansas side of the I-55 bridge around noon. The multi-car accident brought traffic to a standstill coming into Tennessee.



To one truck driver, this brought back memories from 2021, when the I-40 bridge was closed for months after it was discovered there was a large crack on a steel beam.

“Last I mean it was hectic getting here when they had the crack in the bridge. I would get over here and have to wait in traffic for about an hour, maybe two hours. I feel sorry for truck drivers because time is money,” said Josh George.

With the only two bridges into the city from Arkansas closed, calls were reignited to build a third bridge across the Mississippi River coming into Memphis. The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce is part of this decade-long demand.

Bobby White, Chief Government Relations Officer with the Chamber, said the organization has restarted its own efforts to try and secure funding for the potential project.

“This isn’t going to be anything that will happen in the next couple months or the next year, but its about the coalition that we are building to remind people how critically important that bridge is or even us building a new bridge is,” said White.

Congressman Steve Cohen from Memphis also weighed in Tuesday afternoon, and told ABC24:

“The kind of traffic headaches we’re having downtown today would be alleviated with a third bridge over the Mississippi at Memphis. When I invited Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Memphis when the Hernando DeSoto Bridge was out of commission in 2021, we talked about a third bridge. But a third bridge would be tremendously expensive for both Tennessee and Arkansas and neither governor has shown a willingness to undertake that commitment.”