TDOT said westbound left lane and left shoulder are blocked along I-40 as crews are on the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car fire is causing some traffic slow downs along I-40 near Covington Pike.

TDOT Smartway cameras showed the vehicle on fire and Memphis Fire crews on the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2-23.

Memphis Police said officers responded just after 1:45 p.m. and said MFD and TDOT crews were on the scene. Further details were not provided.