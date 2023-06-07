Both I-40 and I-55 bridge have reopened after police situation, deadly crash

After being closed for hours, traffic is moving again on the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge and the I-55 bridge in downtown Memphis.

On the I-40 bridge, Memphis Police said about 9:45 a.m., they were notified by TDOT about a person that had gone over the edge of the bridge to the side underneath, walking on a platform. About 1:10 p.m., MPD said they were unable to locate anyone.

At about 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, TDOT cameras showed all of the eastbound lanes over the I-40 bridge shut down, with Memphis Police and first responders on the scene. As of 1:15 p.m., all eastbound lanes had reopened.

Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash about noon involving multiple vehicles blocked traffic moving into Memphis from Arkansas over the I-55 bridge. ARDOT confirmed to ABC24 that at least one person died in that crash.

The I-55 bridge reopened a short time after that once the crash was cleared.