Multi-vehicle crash shuts down most lanes on I-240 near Sam Cooper Blvd

TDOT said three out of the five eastbound lanes are blocked. Avoid the area at this time.
Credit: TDOT Smartway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-car accident has most of I-240 East near Sam Cooper Boulevard shut down Tuesday night, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

Three of the five lanes of traffic on I-240 East are blocked due to the multi-vehicle accident, TDOT said. The accident was reported at 8:43 p.m. 

Memphis Police said at least four cars are involved in the crash, and one person was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Avoid the area if you can. We're awaiting word on how long the lanes will be shut down, or if any more lanes will close.

