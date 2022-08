ARDOT said more than 46 miles of I-40 will be closed due to the accident near Forrest City, Arkansas. Avoid the area if you can

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A tanker truck which caught fire on I-40 in East Arkansas is causing miles of closures, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

ARDOT said the truck, hauling diesel fuel, caught fire near mile marker 245 outside of Forrest City, Arkansas.

Traffic in all lanes is closed along a 46-mile section of I-40, according to ARDOT, and traffic will be diverted to exit 239.