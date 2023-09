Memphis Police responded to the crash Tuesday just before 5 a.m. at New Horn Lake & I-55 and are advising drivers to take an alternate route.

Two men are in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning on I-55.

Memphis Police responded to the crash Sept. 12 just before 5 a.m. at New Horn Lake & I-55, where they found two men in critical condition.

One man was taken to Regional One Health while the other was taken to Methodist University Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.