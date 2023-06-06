North Mississippi flood watch cancelled after Arkabutla Dam Lake water table reaches safer levels

Structural issues in May caused the flood watch to go into effect, potentially threatening tens of thousands of North Mississippi residents.

ARKABUTLA, Miss — The National Weather Service cancelled a flood watch for many counties in North Mississippi Tuesday after reduced water levels at the Arkabutla Dam Lake in DeSoto County eased fears of a major dam failure.

The Arkabutla Dam has reached a low water threshold where the

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mississippi Emergency Management,

and the National Weather Service in Memphis all agree a Flash Flood Watch for the dam at Arkabutla Lake is no longer necessary.

Engineers said in May while a failure wasn't likely, the situation was serious enough that emergency repairs are needed.

Surrounding roads were blocked off, and nearby popular recreation areas were closed to the public while these repairs are completed.

If the dam did break, areas along the Coldwater River below the dam would flood. This would affect large parts of the Mississippi Delta, including the counties of Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, and Quitman.

Arkabutla Lake is known to respond quickly to short-term heavy

rainfall, the National Weather Service said. If and when conditions warrant, a new Flash Flood Watch and/or Warning will be considered for areas along the Coldwater River.